BSF recovers Glock pistol, heroin near Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a pistol and a consignment of heroin during a search operation in the border areas of the Ferozepur district. The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a pistol and a consignment of heroin during a search operation in the border areas of the Ferozepur district. (HT Photo)

In an official statement, BSF said on February 28, at approximately 8:15 PM, BSF troops recovered a Glock pistol from an agricultural field near Tindiwala village in the Ferozepur district. The pistol was wrapped in white adhesive tape with an iron hook attached.

In another operation at the same location, on March 1, around 4:00 AM, BSF personnel on duty seized a packet of suspected heroin weighing 590 grams near Sutlej. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with an iron hook also found attached to the packet.