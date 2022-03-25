BSF returns 4-year-old girl who had accidentally crossed border to Pakistan Rangers
A Pakistani toddler, who inadvertently entered into India, was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian ground on Wednesday night. In a release, the BSF revealed that a four-year-old girl was apprehended in a border area under the Abohar sector in Fazilka district. During initial questioning, it was found that she crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently but nothing objectionable was recovered from her. She was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday night.
Other short stories
Resolve parents’ issues in time-bound manner, DEOs told
Punjab to have Bhagat Singh international skill varsity
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
