Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF seizes 4 packets of heroin from Ferozepur

BSF seizes 4 packets of heroin from Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 01:12 AM IST

Last month, the BSF had seized heroin filled in two bottles near the Amritsar border. The two bottles filled with heroin and weighed around 940 grams

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered four packets of heroin weighing 312 grams, near the fencing areas at the border in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, officials said on Saturday.
ByAsian News International

Ferozepur : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered four packets of heroin weighing 312 grams, near the fencing areas at the border in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

The heroin was recovered from the farming field of the Nizamwala village.

“Vigilant troops of BSF recovered 4 packets of heroin ahead of border fence from a field in Nizamwala village. The BSF once again foiled the nefarious attempt of anti-national elements to smuggle the contraband,” BSF Punjab frontier said in a tweet.

Last month, the BSF had seized heroin filled in two bottles near the Amritsar border. The two bottles filled with heroin and weighed around 940 grams.

In October, the BSF also recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin weighing 435 grams, from a Pakistani truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at the Attari Zero Line in Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP