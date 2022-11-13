BSF seizes 4 packets of heroin from Ferozepur

Ferozepur : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered four packets of heroin weighing 312 grams, near the fencing areas at the border in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

The heroin was recovered from the farming field of the Nizamwala village.

“Vigilant troops of BSF recovered 4 packets of heroin ahead of border fence from a field in Nizamwala village. The BSF once again foiled the nefarious attempt of anti-national elements to smuggle the contraband,” BSF Punjab frontier said in a tweet.

Last month, the BSF had seized heroin filled in two bottles near the Amritsar border. The two bottles filled with heroin and weighed around 940 grams.

In October, the BSF also recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin weighing 435 grams, from a Pakistani truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at the Attari Zero Line in Amritsar.