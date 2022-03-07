Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

BSF shoots down drone, recovers 4.17kg heroin

BSF officials said that the personnel heard a humming sound of the quadcopter coming from Pakistan into Indian territory at 2.55am
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down the quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTX, weighing 11.4kg with a payload 4.830kg in Ferozepur sector along the border with Pakistan on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 04:30 PM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

Border Security Force personnel shot down a drone and recovered more than 4kg of heroin in Ferozepur sector early on Monday.

BSF officials said that the personnel heard a humming sound of a suspicious flying object coming from Pakistan into Indian territory at 2.55am. An alert was sounded and the personnel shot down the drone after illuminating the area by firing para bombs.

After a search, the drone was located along with a green bag attached to it. The bag contained four yellow packets and a small, black packet containing 4.17kg of heroin.

The quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTX, weighed 11.4kg with a payload 4.830kg.

