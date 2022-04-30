BSF shoots down ‘Made in China’ drone along Pak border in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down a ‘Made in China’ drone along the India-Pakistan border in the area near Dhanoe Kalan village falling under the Ajnala subdivision of Amritsar sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a BSF press release, personnel on duty heard a humming sound of a suspected flying object entering the Indian territory from the Pakistan side around 1.15am on Friday.

BSF personnel illuminated the area by firing para bombs to aim at the object and fired several shots towards it. “The area was cordoned and Punjab Police were informed. During a thorough search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black-coloured quadcopter (drone), Made in China, Model - DJI Matrice - 300 near Dhanoe Kalan village,” said a BSF spokesperson. He said with this, the BSF was able to foil a smuggling attempt.

The recovery comes a week after three back-to-back incidents of drone flying were reported along the Pakistan border in Punjab on April 23. A day before, the BSF had announced a reward price of ₹1 lakh for giving information about the movement of drones along the International Border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 17, Tarn Taran police had busted a module using drones for the smuggling heroin from across the border.