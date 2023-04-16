Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3-kg heroin dropped by drone near Pak border seized in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 16, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday recovered 3kg of heroin dropped by a drone, which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near Mullakot village in Amritsar district.

BSF personnel showing three packets of heroin dropped by a drone at border in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT photo)

BSF spokesperson said security personnel heard the buzzing sound of a drone, which entered the Indian territory from across the International Border, at 3.20 am. The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle, but the drone managed to retreat after dropping its consignment.

Divulging more details, a BSF spokesperson said, “Our troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area near the village - Mullakot, Amritsar, at around 3:20 am. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted and fired on the intruding drone.”

“The troops deployed in depth area also heard dropping of something in the wheat fields of village Bachiwind in Amritsar,” he said.

“During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered one big bag containing 3 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross wt 3.2kg), from the wheat fields. One iron ring and a luminous strip were also found attached to the consignment,” the spokesperson added.

