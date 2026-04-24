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BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody: Autopsy reveals 34 injuries on body

On March 3, NCB had arrested the deceased, Jaswinder Singh, who was on leave, from his residence at Ranbir Singh Pura of Jammu in connection with a drugs case

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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A month after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Amritsar in March, the postmortem report has revealed 34 injuries on the deceased’s body.

The report, accessed by HT, detailed that 25 injuries occurred in two to four days before death, while the remaining nine in 18 to 24 hours, when the deceased was in NCB custody. (iStock)

The report, accessed by HT, detailed that 25 injuries occurred in two to four days before death, while the remaining nine in 18 to 24 hours, when the deceased was in NCB custody.

On March 3, NCB had arrested the deceased, Jaswinder Singh, who was on leave, from his residence at Ranbir Singh Pura of Jammu in connection with a drugs case. He was subsequently taken to Amritsar for investigation. During interrogation, his health deteriorated and he died during treatment at a hospital on March 20.

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PHRO) had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

“Such treatment of a soldier who served the nation cannot be accepted in any civilised society. The silence maintained by NCB officials and their failure to provide information to the family raises suspicion of possible wrongdoing,” Justice Ranjit Singh (retd), the commission’s chairman had said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody: Autopsy reveals 34 injuries on body
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody: Autopsy reveals 34 injuries on body
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