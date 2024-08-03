BSF’s special DG reviews security scenario along International Border

The special director general of the Border Security Force’s Western Command YB Khurania on Friday arrived on a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation along the Indo-Pak international border, said officials. Khurania chaired a security review meeting attended by the IG BSF Jammu, IG BSF Kashmir and senior officers of the Jammu frontier, during which the situation was thoroughly reviewed. (HT Photo)

Khurania was received by Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu frontier’s inspector general DK Boora and other senior officers. Boora provided a detailed presentation to Khurania, covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB in Jammu.

“Special Director General (Western Command) arrived at the BSF Jammu frontier on a two-day visit to review the security scenario of the Jammu International Border. He was received by IG DK Boora and other senior officers of the Jammu Frontier,” said an official spokesperson.

During the visit, he interacted with the BSF jawans.

Meanwhile, Northern Army commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, on Friday, reviewed security scenario in the Rajouri sector.

“LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #GOC @Whiteknight_IA (Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva), visited Ace of Spades Division along the #LineofControl in #RajouriSector to review the Operational situation,” Northern Army wrote on social networking site ‘X’.

The Northern Army Commander commended the operational readiness of the formation and exhorted all ranks to maintain the high state of professionalism.