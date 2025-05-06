BTech student held for killing elderly woman in Jalandhar

Jalandhar : A 21-year-old BTech student has been arrested for allegedly killing a 69-year-old woman in Jalandhar’s Mota Singh Nagar. A 21-year-old BTech student has been arrested for allegedly killing a 69-year-old woman in Jalandhar’s Mota Singh Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Kartik Wallabh Reddy, a second-year student of BTech in computer science at a private university on Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway. Kartik, who originally hails from Visakhapatnam, was residing in a hostel of the university.

On May 1, Vinod Kumari Bhasin was found murdered at her residence with her gold ornaments and mobile phone missing from the spot.

A police spokesperson said acting on the technical and physical evidences collected from the crime spot, a special investigation team constituted to investigate the matter, zeroed in on Kartik, who was arrested on Sunday evening.

“During course of the investigation, Kartik confessed to the crime after he carried out a recce in the area and noticed the woman alone in her house. The accused scaled the outer wall and entered the lobby. He choked the elderly woman to death before robbing her of two gold bangles, two rings, a gold chain and mobile phone,” the police said.

The spokesperson added that they were yet to make a recovery of ornaments and mobile phone. “The accused told police that he committed the crime to pay off ₹1-lakh loan taken to support his education,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the woman’s family thought it was natural death, but after it was found that her belongings were missing, the matter was reported to the police.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS at the division number 6 police station on the complaint of the woman’s husband.