Buddha nullah pollution: Trial of Focal Point CETP begins next week

With the state power department providing 1,600KW power connections, the Focal Point common effluent treatment plant is expected to become functional by August 15.

The 40 million-litres-per-day (MLD) capacity treatment plant will be made functional in a phased manner. Trials are expected to begin next week. Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials and representatives of the dyeing industry inspected the ongoing work on Monday.

The project to setup the plant was completed last year, however, the project hit a snag after the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) failed to provide a power connection, saying that the project will overload the power substation.

While reviewing the projects initiated to clean the Buddha Nullah, a seasonal rivulet that passes through Punjab’s most populous district, Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan had directed officials to ensure that the CETPs in the city were working by July 31.

Focal Point special purpose vehicle (SPV) director Rahul Verma said the power connection had been provided three days ago. “The CETP sewer line, through which industrial waste will be dumped in the CETP, was damaged when the government contractor was laying an interceptor line along the nullah. It is being repaired. The industry will supply 5 MLD waste to the plant through tankers for the trials,” said Verma.

Plant will reduce load on STPs

PPCB superintending engineer Gurbakhsish Singh Gill said efforts were being made to make the plant functional at the earliest as it will reduce the load on MC sewer lines and sewer treatment plants.

The project had been kicked off in 2014. However, several deadlines whizzed past before it could be completed. The project cost ₹80 crore, of which ₹18 crore was provided by the state government and the Centre in form of a subsidy, while ₹62 crore was spent by the industry.

Three CETPs are being set up in the city with the capacity of 15, 40 and 50 MLD for treating waste produced by the dyeing industry on Bahadurke Road, Tajpur Road and the Focal Point area, respectively. The CETP at Bahadurke Road started working last year.

Test reports of Tajpur Road CETP awaited

PSPCL chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla said test reports regarding the plant and machinery installed is awaited from the Tajpur Road dyeing industry. A transformer also has to be installed for the 50 MLD plant.

An office bearer of the Tajpur Road SPV, Bobby Jindal, said it is expected that the reports will be received within a week and trials will begin after getting a power connection.