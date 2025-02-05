Budget priority meeting: BJP opened institutions without facilities for political gains, alleges CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had once again lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “opening institutes without adequate facilities”. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had once again lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “opening institutes without adequate facilities”. Sukhu while presiding over the second day of budget priority meeting said, “The previous government only prioritised the opening of new institutions for political gains without providing adequate facilities, which has led to a decline in service quality”. (HT Photo)

“In contrast, the present government was actively modernising the healthcare sector by integrating advanced technology and addressing staff shortages through ongoing recruitment drives. These initiatives would definitely yield positive outcomes in the near future,” he added.

He also assured improvements to the Rohru-Chidgaon road and announced the allocation of funds for the Kurpan drinking water scheme, directing the jal shakti department to complete the project by April 30, 2025. He also instructed the agriculture and forest departments to explore the potential for bamboo-based industries in Gagret.

BJP MLAs boycott meeting

The BJP MLAs even boycotted the second day of the priority meeting. Talking to the media, Sukhu said, “50% of the BJP MLAs told me that they want to come to the meeting. BJP MLAs told the leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur that we should go to the meeting and present our point in front of the officials, but due to the stubborn attitude of Thakur, the BJP MLAs had to boycott the meeting.”

The CM said that by boycotting the meetings in this manner, the MLAs will not be able to raise the problems of the people of their constituencies.

“The BJP is divided into 5 groups and leaders are fighting to save their chair. BJP MLAs should have come here and put forth their views in front of the officials,” he said.

CM Sukhu said that from January 1, 2023, to February 3, 2025, ₹421 crore has been sanctioned for 28 assembly constituencies of the BJP. Apart from this, there are schemes worth ₹1,862 crore for the assembly constituencies of BJP MLAs, if they had any objections they should have raised in the meeting.”

Beautification of 4 temples underway

The government is prioritising tourism development, with beautification works underway at four major temples Jwalamukhi, Naina Devi, Chintpurni and Baba Balaknath in the first phase.

Sukhu said this while presiding over the second day of priority meeting where MLAs of Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, Una and Sirmaur districts listed their priorities even as BJP MLAs boycotted meetings.

During the meeting, Kuldeep Singh Rathore MLA of Theog constituency expressed gratitude for the allocation of ₹3 crore for the ice-skating rink in Narkanda. He advocated for road improvements through the construction of a tunnel to Narkanda and the development of the Narkanda-Hatu ropeway.

MLA Rohru Mohan Lal Brakta called for solutions to the persistent traffic congestion on the Kufri-Dhali road and sought increased funding for the development of the remote Rohru constituency. He urged the establishment of a Critical Care Centre in Rohru, the construction of bypass roads in Rohru and Chirgaon besides promoting tourism activities in Chanshal.

MLA of Rampur Nand Lal requested the establishment of a vegetable market in Rampur, a trauma centre, an ITI in Sarahan and a sub-tehsil in Ganvi. He advocated for the development of ropeways to enhance tourism in the region.

MLA Dharampur Chandershekhar called for government support in promoting bamboo cultivation, fish farming and sericulture. He further urged the development of Kamalah Fort as a tourist attraction and the use of bio-engineering techniques to prevent landslides.

MLA Chintpurni Sudarshan Bablu advocated for the beautification of Chintpurni temple while highlighting its potential to enhance both convenience for devotees and state revenue. He also proposed a plan to supply water to Una district from Pong Dam and to construct check dams for water supply in the region.

MLA from Gagret Assembly constituency Rakesh Kalia urged the channelization of Swan River tributaries.

MLA of Kutlahar Vivek Sharma appealed for the development of drinking water and irrigation projects using resources from Gobind Sagar Lake.

MLA Bhoranj Suresh Kumar expressed concern over the impact of a nearby crusher on water schemes.

MLA Sujanpur Captain Ranjit Singh Rana appealed for further improvements in healthcare facilities.

MLA of Nahan assembly constituency Ajay Solanki urged to shift Nahan Medical College to any other place. He urged to provide land for the disaster affected families for the construction of houses and demanded funds for completion of under construction road in Kala-Amb industrial area.