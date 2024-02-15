 Budget session: Jai Ram dubs guv’s address ‘disappointing’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Budget session: Jai Ram dubs guv’s address ‘disappointing’

Budget session: Jai Ram dubs guv’s address ‘disappointing’

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 15, 2024 06:48 AM IST

“I have been in the assembly for years, but such a disappointing budget address has been delivered for the first time,” Jai Ram said

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday dubbed Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla’s address to be “disappointing” and said that not a single achievement of the present Congress regime has been mentioned.

Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)
Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

“I have been in the assembly for years, but such a disappointing budget address has been delivered for the first time,” he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Thakur said that barring one or two out of ten guarantees promised by the Congress leaders on the eve of last assembly polls, the governor’s address has skipped the remaining promises.

Addressing the media here, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the governor’s address has made it clear that the government has neither any intention nor capability to fulfil the poll guarantees and it found it convenient not to make mention of the unfulfilled guarantees.

The Congress leaders had given ten guarantees, including one lakh jobs to the youth every year, restoration of the old pension scheme, 1,500 to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years every month, 300 units of free electricity and buying milk from farmers for 80 to 100 per litre, Thakur said.

As far as the Old Pension Scheme is concerned, the file has been moved to reduce the pension which was 50% of the last salary withdrawn to 20 to 30%, he added.

Referring to the employees of the Electricity Board and the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation, Thakur said they are still waiting for arrears and are forced to hold sit-ins for salaries.

The BJP leader asked the chief minister that why are the employees protesting if the Congress government is pro-employee. “Where are one lakh jobs which were promised to the youth?” he asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On