Building violations: ADC visits Zirakpur project, seeks report

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Mohali, has sought a report from the executive officer (EO), Zirakpur, on building violations at Victoria Heights in Peermuchalla.

Hindustan Times in its report on October 7 highlighted that three 14-storey towers coming up at the residential project don’t have adequate space between each other for fire tenders to move in case of an emergency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have visited the site and sought a detailed report from the EO. Action will be initiated against the builder accordingly,” she said. According to the National Building Code and Punjab Municipal Bylaws, one-third space of the total height of the building should be left between two towers for sunlight, air, and movement of fire tender.

Among other violations, the builder, Fortune Multitech Private Limited, has constructed 15 shops at the place earmarked for a park and parking area. While the possession of houses has not been handed over yet, the resident welfare association (RWA) has taken the builder to court over the violations.

Advocate Mukesh Kumar Verma, who represents the RWA, said: “The shops have been constructed without the consent of allottees or change of land use from the competent authority. The builder has also increased the number of flats from 396 to 476 without approval under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RWA president Parveen Bhadoo said: “Our association has apprised the ADC about all violations done by the builder, and will provide all the proofs.” Sunny Garg, director, Fortune Multitech Private Limited, said: “I am not aware of any such visit by the ADC at Victoria Heights.”