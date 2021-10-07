Zirakpur project’s towers packed in tight vicinity, allottees drag builder to court

After GBP Group, real estate major Fortune Multitech Private Limited has found itself in soup over building violations at its 14-storey towers at a residential project in Peer Muchalla area of Zirakpur.

The three towers, coming up as Victoria Heights, have been constructed without the required setback space between each tower, leaving inadequate area for fire tenders, alleges the resident welfare association (RWA) that has taken the builder to court.

One-third space of the total height of the building should be left between two towers for sunlight, air and movement of fire tender. But this has not been ensured, a major violation under the National Building Code and Punjab Municipal Bylaws. No possession has been given yet.

Not long ago, in August, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the realty firm’s twin 40-storey Supertech towers in Noida for violating building norms.

In its order, the top court had said that it was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and the developer.

In their petition before the Punjab and Haryana high court, the allottees, who have formed the RWA of the Victoria Heights society, have said they don’t want it to meet the same fate as the Noida project. The matter will next come up for hearing on November 8.

Through an affidavit before the high court, the deputy director of Punjab local government admitted that the project has no approval under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulations, and permissions were given by the local civic body.

The advocate representing the RWA, Mukesh Kumar Verma questioned the competency of the Zirakpur municipal council, stating that as the project did not have a licence, MC had no power to sanction the project. “Even the town and country planning department does not have the authority to give technical sanction in absence of consent of allottees,” he submitted.

Speaking to HT, Verma said, “We have approached the high court as we don’t want problems later.”

RWA president Parveen Bhadoo said, “Not only inadequate setback space, there are several violations. The builder has not even left a green belt and converted it into a tower. We will take this to a logical conclusion.”

Sunny Garg, director of Fortune Multitech Private Limited, said, “Our buildings are coming up in line with norms. As the case is already in high court, we will comply with the court’s directions.”

MC executive officer Girish Verma said, “We will seek a report on this and if violations are found, action will be taken accordingly.”

Navreet Singh Kang, chairperson of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Punjab, also said they will look into the violations.

