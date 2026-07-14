The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed the state government to produce the entire proceedings, including videography of the mayoral polls meeting held on July 8 in Kapurthala. HC summons Kapurthala mayoral poll records

The petition was filed by Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, an ex-officio member of the municipal corporation, and others seeking quashing of the election of the mayor held on July 8.

According to the plea, in the elections for 50 wards of the MC, held on May 26, the Congress and its supporters secured a clear majority. The petitioner’s group had 27 votes out of a total electorate of 51 (50 councillors and the MLA as ex-officio member), against 24 for the ruling party’s group.

The plea said that under Section 38(2) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the first meeting under Section 56 of the Act for administering oath to the newly elected councillors and electing the mayor and others has to be held immediately after the notification is issued under Section 17, but not later than 30 days. The last date for the same was July 7, since the notification was issued on June 8, the plea said.

“...sole purpose of delaying the first meeting was to exert pressure on newly elected councillors to vote in favour of the candidate of the ruling party, and threats were being given to the councillors of the Congress party if they did not vote in favour of the candidate of the ruling party,” the plea alleged.

The plea further alleged that the manner in which the election was conducted remained incomplete and therefore no election had taken place in the eyes of the law. “…the presiding authority addressed only the 24-member group; no nominations or proposals were invited from the majority group of 27; no show of hands was conducted; no counting took place; no result was declared, recorded or notified; and the officials left the venue,” it alleged, adding that even recording has been done selectively, violating earlier court orders in this regard.

“The high court has issued notice for July 14 and has directed the government to produce entire proceedings, including videography of the meeting,” said senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who appeared with Kunal Mulwani. A detailed order is awaited.