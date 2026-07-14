Punjab: Over 2,800 Ashirwad applications delayed, commission issues notices to 8 state officers

Chandigarh The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has cracked down on administrative delays by issuing show-cause notices to eight district social justice and empowerment officers (DSJEOs) for failing to clear a backlog of over 2,800 applications under the flagship Punjab Ashirwad Scheme, which provides ₹51,000 in financial assistance for the marriage of daughters from economically weaker families.

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has cracked down on administrative delays by issuing show-cause notices to eight district social justice and empowerment officers (DSJEOs) for failing to clear a backlog of over 2,800 applications under the flagship Punjab Ashirwad Scheme, which provides ₹51,000 in financial assistance for the marriage of daughters from economically weaker families.

The commission found that applications remained pending well beyond the prescribed timelines, with Gurdaspur recording the highest pendency of 836 cases, triggering disciplinary proceedings against the officials concerned. The pendency relates to applications processed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

Acting suo motu under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018, the commission held that the delays amounted to a violation of statutory timelines for notified public services.

According to prescribed norms, the government verification and approval process for an application takes between 30 and 90 days, depending on the district and the time required for document verification.

The commission has directed each officer to explain within seven days why a penalty of ₹10,000 for every delayed application should not be imposed for alleged administrative negligence. It has also sought an explanation on why a departmental inquiry should not be recommended under Section 16(4) of the Act for repeated failure to deliver services within the stipulated timeframe.

According to the notices, Sukhwinder Singh, DSJEO, Gurdaspur, faces the highest pendency with 836 applications, followed by Kulwant Singh (Ferozepur, 798), Ranbir Singh (Moga, 414), Sukhwinder Singh (Pathankot, 410), Harpal Singh Gill (Ludhiana, 246), Ravinderpal Singh (SBS Nagar, 53), Sukhsagar Singh (Sangrur, 41) and Bikramjit Singh (Amritsar, 34), all of whom have been issued show-cause notices by the commission.

The commission observed that the Accountability Act mandates transparent, accountable and time-bound delivery of public services and empowers it to enforce compliance. It directed the officers to submit detailed replies explaining the reasons for the delays and the corrective measures taken to clear the backlog. Failure to furnish a satisfactory response within the stipulated period could result in action under the Act. The officers have also been offered an opportunity for a personal hearing through video conferencing.

Copies of the notices have been forwarded to respective deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners for information and necessary action.

Launched in 2014, the Punjab Ashirwad Scheme (formerly the Shagun Scheme) provides ₹51,000 as financial assistance for the marriage of daughters belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Backward Classes (BC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The benefit is available to permanent residents of Punjab with an annual family income of up to ₹32,790 and is restricted to two daughters per family.

Punjab social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur did not immediately respond to calls and text messages for comments.