Trader held for torturing ‘10-year-old’ boy in Sonepat

A shopkeeper has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old boy with electric shocks inside his electrical goods shop in a market of Sector 15 Sonepat. The incident came to light after videos of the alleged assault surfaced on social media, prompting the police to take action. (HT File)

The incident came to light after videos of the alleged assault surfaced on social media, prompting the police to take action.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sanjeev Gupta, owner of an electrical goods shop in the market. The victim is the son of a daily wager, who alleged that the incident occurred around 2.30 pm on July 9, when her son was allegedly assaulted by the accused. She alleged that Sanjeev Gupta had beaten the child. When she rushed to rescue him, Sanjeev and his son allegedly stopped her and dragged the boy inside the shop.

Inside the shop, Sanjeev Gupta allegedly used a capacitor to administer electric shocks to the child while he and his son continued to assault him, the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint, the victim’s mother approached the Sector-27 police station on July 12. The child was taken to the civil hospital for a medical examination, where doctors recorded two injuries on his body. On her complaint police registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which deals with cruelty to children.

Police said Sanjeev Gupta has been arrested and the investigation is going on.