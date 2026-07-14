NIA court convicts 2 in Moga Khalistan flag hoisting case

A special NIA court on Monday convicted two men -- Akashdeep Singh alias Munna of Ferozepur and Jagwinder Singh alias Jagga of Ludhiana-- for their role in the 2020 Khalistan flag hoisting incident at the Moga deputy commissioner’s office. The case relates to the August 14, 2020, incident in which co-accused Inderjit Singh and Jaspal Singh allegedly entered the Moga DC office complex, hoisted a Khalistan flag, cut the rope of the Tricolour, causing it to fall, and dragged it while leaving the premises.

The court of special judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa sentenced Akashdeep and Jagwinder to five years of rigorous imprisonment under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), but ordered their release after finding that the convicts had already undergone the awarded sentences during the investigation and trial.

The court also accepted the voluntary confessional statements of both accused, who admitted their guilt and pleaded guilty to the charges framed against them.

The case relates to the August 14, 2020, incident in which co-accused Inderjit Singh and Jaspal Singh allegedly entered the Moga DC office complex, hoisted a Khalistan flag, cut the rope of the Tricolour, causing it to fall, and dragged it while leaving the premises. The Punjab Police had initially registered the FIR before the investigation was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Inderjeet and Jaspal were convicted by the special NIA court on April 30 earlier this year and sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment along with a fine of ₹16,000 each.

According to the NIA, Akashdeep admitted to being part of the conspiracy and filming the flag hoisting, while Jagwinder confessed to harbouring and concealing the co-accused after the incident.

During the sentencing hearing, the defence sought leniency, arguing that both convicts were young, had no criminal antecedents and had expressed remorse. The NIA opposed the plea, contending that the offence was linked to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The court sentenced Akashdeep to rigorous imprisonment of up to five years and six months under different offences and Jagwinder to rigorous imprisonment of up to five years and two months, with all sentences to run concurrently.

After examining their custody certificates, the court found that both had already undergone the sentences awarded and ordered their release. Proceedings against proclaimed offenders, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh, will continue upon their arrest or production before the court.