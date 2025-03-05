Bulldozer justice: Punjab Police raze drug peddler’s property in Jalandhar

Punjab Police on Wednesday got a dhaba belonging to habitual offender Dharminder Singh demolished in Jalandhar as part of its ongoing war against drugs. Punjab Police getting a dhaba belonging to habitual offender Dharminder Singh demolished in Jalandhar on Wednesday as part of its ongoing war against drugs. (HT Photo)

Commissioner of police, Jalandhar, Dhanpreet Kaur said that the police carried out the exercise as part of the ongoing campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh in coordination with the municipal corporation as the structure was not only built with drug money but also encroached on government land.

This is the ninth illegally built structure belonging to a drug smuggler that has been demolished in the state since the drive began last week.

Dhanpreet Kaur said that the MC had received information about the illegal construction by notorious drug smuggler Dharminder, a resident of Dhankiya Mohalla, Jalandhar.

She said Dharminder was a habitual offender and six cases were registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for smuggling heroin.

On January 25, Dharminder along with his accomplices opened fire at a police team when it raided his residence.

The police said that the accused had started construction after taking illegal possession of the land and started operating a dhaba with makeshift arrangements.

Acting promptly, the municipal corporation and police teams swung into action and demolished the encroached structure, sending a strong message that drug-related activities would not be tolerated.

The action marked a turning point in dismantling the financial network of drug peddlers and ensuring accountability.