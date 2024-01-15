Bullet found during autopsy of Pahuja body

A day after police recovered the body of Divya Pahuja from the Bhakra canal at Fatehabad in Haryana, a team of four doctors conducted her post-mortem at a government-run institute in Hisar on Sunday, officers aware of the development said. A day after police recovered the body of Divya Pahuja from the Bhakra canal at Fatehabad in Haryana, a team of four doctors conducted her post-mortem at a government-run institute in Hisar on Sunday, officers aware of the development said. (HT File)

The autopsy was conducted by a team of four doctors led by Dr Manmohan Singh at the Maharaja Agrasen medical college at Agroha in Hisar, and they recovered one bullet from Pahuja’s head, officers said. Police officers from Tohana and Gurugram also present, Jakhal police station in-charge Ranjit Singh said.

“Videography of the entire post-mortem process was done. A bullet was recovered from her head, which was sent to the forensic science laboratory at Madhuban in Karnal. The body was handed over to her family after the autopsy report,” he said.

After the autopsy, Pahuja’s family members took her body to Gurugram for cremation, he said.

Pahuja, 27, an accused in the alleged fake encounter of dreaded gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead on January 2. Police said she was allegedly blackmailing Abhijeet Singh, a hotel owner in the city, who purportedly shot her dead at one of his properties.

Police arrested the hotel owner and three others in connection with the case, but two of the main accused’s associates — Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra — fled Gurugram with the body. After a long manhunt, Gill was apprehended from the Kolkata airport on January 11, and he disclosed to police that he and Bandra disposed of the body in the Bhakra canal.

Pahuja’s body was fished out from the canal in Tohana on Saturday after police roped in 42 divers to scour its waters. Police said the body — which had not decomposed due to the cold — was identified by two tattoos: one on the shoulder, and another on the lower back.

Bandra remains at large, police said.