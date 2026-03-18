Bullets can’t be ignored: Gangster Goldy Brar threatens Gippy Grewal in ‘audio clip’

A purported audio clip allegedly featuring US-based gangster Goldy Brar issuing a death threat to Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal surfaced on social media on Tuesday, sparking a fresh political row over the state’s law and order. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, alleging that Gippy Grewal’s (in pic) security was deliberately withdrawn after the actor-singer met him at his residence recently. (File photo)

In the unverified recording, the caller, identified as Brar, confronts the actor for ignoring a previous communication. “Messages can be ignored, but not bullets,” the caller warns, threatening Grewal with dire consequences.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, alleging that Grewal’s security was deliberately withdrawn after the actor met him at his residence recently.

“Disturbed to learn that our superstar Gippy Grewal received a threat from notorious gangster Goldy Brar—right after CM @BhagwantMann withdrew his security cover, just because he came to meet me at my Badal residence recently,” Badal posted on X.

Claiming that law and order has “totally collapsed”, Badal drew a grim parallel to the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. “We already lost one of our best singers... due to Bhagwant’s disastrous decision to withdraw his security and leak it to the media,” he added.

Goldy Brar is a prime accused in the Moosewala murder case. While the authenticity of the audio remains unverified by the Punjab Police, the incident has reignited fears over the safety of high-profile figures in the Punjabi entertainment industry.