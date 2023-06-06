Kila Raipur games: No bullock cart race this time

The much-hyped bullock cart race event in Kila Raipur, which was scheduled to be held on June 11, 2023, has hit the wall again with the department of animal husbandry issuing an order on Monday to not hold the event. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “We will comply with the state government’s orders, and necessary action will be taken accordingly.” (HT File Photo)

The order was passed in response to a complaint from animal activist Suman Virwani. The complaint highlighted concerns regarding the welfare of animals involved in bullock cart racing. Officials have stated that the Supreme Court has not permitted bullock cart racing in Punjab.

Suman Virwani, the animal activist, pointed out in her complaint that June is known for its extreme heat, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. She highlighted that while Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka had enacted laws to prevent cruelty to animals and received Presidential assent, no such legislation has been enacted in Punjab.

Virwani further stated, “According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Transportation of Animals rules, no transportation of cattle, cows, and buffaloes is allowed when the temperature exceeds the range of 12 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, in this event, the animals would be made to run in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Even under drought and pack rules, no work can be taken from animals when the temperature is excessively high.”

Although the ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2019’ was passed in the Punjab Legislative Assembly and sent to the President for assent, permission to resume bullock cart racing has not yet been received from the Centre.

Paramdeep Walia, deputy director of animal husbandry, Ludhiana, explained, “The Supreme Court has not allowed Punjab to conduct the races as the state has submitted a request for the bill to the President, but assent has not been granted thus far. The department has issued an order to refrain from conducting the games due to the lack of permission.”

Sandeep Jain, former member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, expressed appreciation for the state government’s decision, stating, “Given that June is the hottest month of the year, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, it would be illegal to conduct these bullock cart races in Punjab. Doing so would be in contempt of the Supreme Court.”

Col Surinder Singh Grewal, president of Kila Raipur Sports Society, stated, “I am yet to receive a copy of the order, and I will comment only after reviewing the department’s directives.”