Bundle up, say doctors as winter chill tightens grip on Chandigarh

With the minimum temperature in the tricity hovering between 5°C and 7°C over the last one week, doctors have listed precautions to be taken to keep viral infections at bay.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) director Dr Vivek Lal said, “During the low temperature conditions and extreme winters, cases of viral infection tend to rise. Besides, cases of hypertension, cardiovascular event, stroke, myocardial infarction (heart attack) and lung infection also increase. At present, many people are presenting with fever, cough and cold at the institute’s out-patient department (OPD) and emergency rooms, but there is nothing to worry as most of the patients are not testing positive for Covid.”

Many cases of accelerated hypertension are being reported, but no major spurt of cardiac or neurological issues is witnessed, Dr Lal said, while advising people to stay warm in order to avoid any health complication.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “People are reporting to dispensaries and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 with viral infection, but it is a routine affair in the winters.”

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, medical superintendent Dr Sudhir Garg said, “At present, people with lung or respiratory infections are arriving in the hospital, but the situation is under control.”

Tips to stay healthy during winters

1. Wear adequate layers of warm clothes

2. Cover head, hands and feet with woollen caps, gloves and socks

3. Elderly people should refrain from going out for a walk or exercise during early morning hours

4. Stay hydrated with warm liquids

5. Take adequate precautions, especially the elderly, those with hypertension, heart diseases, or malignancy

6. Remain active