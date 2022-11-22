Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burail murder: Accused was angered over break-up, say Chandigarh police

Burail murder: Accused was angered over break-up, say Chandigarh police

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 02:40 AM IST

The accused, a native of Bihar, had been in a relationship with the deceased for around two years. He told the police that he killed the victim, who was a Class 12 student, after she had stopped talking to him

Chandigarh police said the 25-year-old man accused of strangling an 18-year-old girl to death in Burail committed the crime after getting angry over a break-up. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 25-year-old man accused of strangling an 18-year-old girl to death in Burail committed the crime after being angered over a break-up, police said.

The accused, a native of Bihar, had been in a relationship with the deceased for around two years. He told the police that he killed the victim, who was a Class 12 student, after she had stopped talking to him. The two had been neighbours for a while.

The accused had come to meet the girl on Saturday, while her mother was working as domestic help was out for work.

Police said the two had been friends for the last two years, but the victim recently broke off ties with the accused after finding out that he was already married. The accused was arrested by the police just as he was preparing to leave the city for Bihar.

Police had earlier identified him leaving the victim’s house in the CCTV footage. The FIR against him has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.

The police said the victim’s mother had spoken to both her daughter and the accused, asking them to break off ties since the latter was already married. His wife currently lives in Bihar.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
