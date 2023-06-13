Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 46-year-old held for killing husband

Chandigarh: 46-year-old held for killing husband

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2023 01:48 AM IST

The deceased was a native of Bihar and worked as a labourer; he was residing in a rented room along with his wife and daughter; the accused, also from Bihar was booked following the complaint of Ravinder Singh of Sector 78, Phase 8, Mohali

Two days after an incident of murder was reported where a lady killed her husband following a heated argument, an arrest was made by the Sector 34 police on Monday.

A Chandigarh Police officer privy to the investigation said that the accused banged the head of her husband against a wall and strangled him from behind. (Stock photo)
The accused was identified as Ruby, 46. The deceased was a native of Bihar and worked as a labourer. He was residing in a rented room along with his wife and daughter. The accused, also from Bihar was booked following the complaint of Ravinder Singh of Sector 78, Phase 8, Mohali.

Ravinder, a contractor, told the police that he had given a room to the family in Burail and the couple used to fight frequently. “The couple used to fight frequently. They had a fight on June 9 following which Burail chowki police had to intervene. Both of them compromised and went home. On June 10, when I visited the house, the room was locked from outside but the light was turned on. When peeped in, the victim was lying unconscious wrapped in a blanket following which I informed the police,” the complainant stated.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that the accused banged the head of her husband against a wall and strangled him from behind.

“She locked the house from outside and ran away from Chandigarh. A special team of the crime branch was constituted under the supervision of inspector Ashok Kumar and after collecting the technical surveillance, raids were conducted at the different locations. She was nabbed at Kanpur railway station with the help of Government Railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) while she was trying to flee to Bihar along with her daughter”, a cop said.

Police added that the accused, frustrated with domestic abuse, murdered him. The accused was booked for murder at Sector 34 police station.

