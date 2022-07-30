Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model

London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their ‘Back To School’ kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand’s face.

Sahib’s pictures from the shoot have now gone viral on social media. In the photo shared by Burberry’s official Instagram handle, Sahib is seen wearing a Thomas Burberry Bear puffer jacket layered over a cardigan and shorts. Sahib is also seen donning a black ‘patka’ in it.

Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.

Sahib parents also posted his images on his personal Instagram account, which is managed by his mother. “We are overjoyed with pride for our little Singh! He had a great time on set, and we enjoyed getting to know everyone,” the caption of the photo said. It further said, “Being a part of the Burberry Bear AW 22 campaign is great, and to be the first “patka” wearing model for the biggest British brand is just an unbelievable achievement for our little 4-year-old and the Sikh community.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the first time Burberry has taken a South Asian for its campaign. In 2013, British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill was cast alongside actor Jamie Campbell Bower and teen sensation Jean Campbell as the brand’s first-ever Indian model.

Tarunjit Nijjer was cast in a campaign featuring the coveted Burberry trench coat with models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse in 2014.