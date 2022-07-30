Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their ‘Back To School’ kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh.
Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand’s face.
Sahib’s pictures from the shoot have now gone viral on social media. In the photo shared by Burberry’s official Instagram handle, Sahib is seen wearing a Thomas Burberry Bear puffer jacket layered over a cardigan and shorts. Sahib is also seen donning a black ‘patka’ in it.
Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
Sahib parents also posted his images on his personal Instagram account, which is managed by his mother. “We are overjoyed with pride for our little Singh! He had a great time on set, and we enjoyed getting to know everyone,” the caption of the photo said. It further said, “Being a part of the Burberry Bear AW 22 campaign is great, and to be the first “patka” wearing model for the biggest British brand is just an unbelievable achievement for our little 4-year-old and the Sikh community.”
This is not the first time Burberry has taken a South Asian for its campaign. In 2013, British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill was cast alongside actor Jamie Campbell Bower and teen sensation Jean Campbell as the brand’s first-ever Indian model.
Tarunjit Nijjer was cast in a campaign featuring the coveted Burberry trench coat with models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse in 2014.
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar
The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh's close friend Dalveer. Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and a Mev, Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.
