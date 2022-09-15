‘Burdened’ father kills 4-year-old daughter in Tarn Taran

A labourer father has killed his four-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal in Margindpura village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who has been identified as Judge Singh (32) of Fazilka district, has been arrested. According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the accused’s wife Ranjit Kaur had asked him to drop their daughter to the house of her sister Gurjit Kaur, a resident of village Fateh Khoje in Tarn Taran. Instead of dropping the girl to her aunt’s home, the accused threw her into the canal, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has told the police that he was ‘tired of taking care’ of her daughter and ‘felt it right to cease her life’. The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kacha Pakka police station on the complaint of one Sukhdev Singh of Margindpura village. Judge Singh was working to take care of Sukhdev Singh’s agriculture land and cattle.

“Judge along with his wife and daughter, has been living in our home for the last few years. His wife is a patient of Tuberculosis and Judge had been facing difficulty in nurturing his daughter. On Tuesday, Ranjit Kaur asked her husband to drop the girl to her sister’s home for some days. Judge took the girl at around 12 pm and returned at around 3 pm. At around 8 pm, I received a picture of a baby girl through social media, who was found in a canal. The girl in the picture seemed to be Judge’s daughter. I got the picture re-checked by showing it to Ranjit Kaur and she confirmed that it was her daughter,” Sukhdev said in his complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said, “When we enquired about the viral picture from Judge Singh, he confessed that he had thrown his daughter to the canal.”

Kacha Pakka station house officer (SHO) Mukhwinder Singh said, “Soon after we received the information about the incident, the accused was arrested. We have taken a one-day remand of the accused. In our preliminary questioning, the accused told us that his daughter was not feeling well. There were some sores and scabs on her scalps. Besides, she had been facing a problem in speaking. Judge told us that he was tired of taking care of her daughter. However, our further investigation into the case is still on to ascertain the exact reasons behind the brutal killing of the child.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}