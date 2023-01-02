Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bureaucratic rejig in Haryana

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 01:19 AM IST

In a bureaucratic rejig involving IAS officers, the Haryana government on Sunday posted Phool Chand Meena, managing director (MD) of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam as commissioner of Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) and OSD Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

According to the orders issued on Sunday, Rippudaman Singh Dhillon will hold the post of secretary, Haryana state commission for Scheduled Castes, in addition to his present duties, while Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has been posted as chief administrator, Haryana state agricultural marketing board and MD Haryana medical services corporation.

Apart from his present duties, Prabhjot Singh will also hold the charge of the director as well as secretary (employment), director skill development and industrial training.

Rajnarayan Kaushik has been posted as MD (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) and MD Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, while Amit Khatri will be MD (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) and director and special secretary (archaeology and museums) and Yashendra Singh has been posted as transport commissioner, besides special secretary (transport).

