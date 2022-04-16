Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars break into house, decamp with 5 lakh in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Burglars break into house, decamp with 5 lakh in Ludhiana

The complainant, a trader of cosmetic products in Ludhiana, said he woke up at around 6.30am to find the almirah in his father’s room wide open, and 5 lakh missing from it; the burglars scaled the compound wall to break and enter
The burglars also broke into his brother’s Hyundai Creta, which was parked on the ground floor for the house in Civil Lines, Ludhiana, and stole a wallet with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 in it. (Representative Image/HT File)
The burglars also broke into his brother’s Hyundai Creta, which was parked on the ground floor for the house in Civil Lines, Ludhiana, and stole a wallet with 4,000 in it. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Guru Nanak Pura, Civil Lines, and decamped with around 5 lakh on Tuesday night.

The complainant, Sumit Gupta, a trader of cosmetic products, said he woke up at around 6.30am to find the almirah in his father’s room wide open, and 5 lakh missing from it. The burglars also broke into his brother’s Hyundai Creta, which was parked on the ground floor, and stole a wallet with 4,000 in it.

Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.

“No cameras were installed in the house. We are scanning closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in the area to trace the accused. The burglars entered the house after scaling the compound wall,” the head constable added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, along with many senior officers and veterans, attended the events that lasted till Friday. (ANI file photo)

    First battalion of J&K celebrates its 150th anniversary

    The first battalion of Jammu and Kashmir, famous for taking part in the two world wars, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its raising day at Dalhousie Military Station, a defence official on Friday said. “First battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Raghu Partap) celebrated its 150th raising day on 13th April 2022 at Dalhousie Military Station,” a defence spokesperson said.

  • Other residents of Nayagaon’s Shivalik Vihar have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. (Illustration: Biswajit Debnath/HT)

    Nayagaon resident gets 5.62 lakh power bill shocker

    A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of 5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March. Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. A practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, ID Singla, who stays in Nayagaon's Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around 5,000 to 6,000 a month.

  • People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India. (HT file photo)

    BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India's constitution' in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government's demolition orders. The People's Democratic Party president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities. Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.“ Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.

  • The accused in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing 1.2 lakh from her account

    The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing 1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.

  • Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on Himachal Pradesh issue at his residence, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

    A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies

    Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out