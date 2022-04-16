Burglars break into house, decamp with 5 lakh in Ludhiana

While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Guru Nanak Pura, Civil Lines, and decamped with around ₹5 lakh on Tuesday night.

The complainant, Sumit Gupta, a trader of cosmetic products, said he woke up at around 6.30am to find the almirah in his father’s room wide open, and ₹5 lakh missing from it. The burglars also broke into his brother’s Hyundai Creta, which was parked on the ground floor, and stole a wallet with ₹4,000 in it.

Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.

“No cameras were installed in the house. We are scanning closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in the area to trace the accused. The burglars entered the house after scaling the compound wall,” the head constable added.