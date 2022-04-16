Burglars break into house, decamp with ₹5 lakh in Ludhiana
While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Guru Nanak Pura, Civil Lines, and decamped with around ₹5 lakh on Tuesday night.
The complainant, Sumit Gupta, a trader of cosmetic products, said he woke up at around 6.30am to find the almirah in his father’s room wide open, and ₹5 lakh missing from it. The burglars also broke into his brother’s Hyundai Creta, which was parked on the ground floor, and stole a wallet with ₹4,000 in it.
Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.
“No cameras were installed in the house. We are scanning closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in the area to trace the accused. The burglars entered the house after scaling the compound wall,” the head constable added.
-
First battalion of J&K celebrates its 150th anniversary
The first battalion of Jammu and Kashmir, famous for taking part in the two world wars, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its raising day at Dalhousie Military Station, a defence official on Friday said. “First battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Raghu Partap) celebrated its 150th raising day on 13th April 2022 at Dalhousie Military Station,” a defence spokesperson said.
-
Nayagaon resident gets ₹5.62 lakh power bill shocker
A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of ₹5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March. Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. A practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, ID Singla, who stays in Nayagaon's Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month.
-
BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India's constitution' in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government's demolition orders. The People's Democratic Party president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities. Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.“ Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.
-
A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.
