Burglars break into Ram Darbar departmental shore, decamp with 2.4 lakh

Police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly breaking into a departmental store in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, on Thursday night and stealing ₹2.4 lakh.

The complainant, Puneet of Zirakpur, said he got a call from the owner of a milk dairy informing him that the shutter of his shop was half open at around 5.30 am on Friday morning. When he reached the shop and found ₹2.4 lakh missing.

Police said that an attempt was also made to break into two nearby shops — Krishna Medical Hall and Sandeep Kiryana. The accused managed to break the lock of the medical store, but could not break open the shutter.

A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station and authorities are scanning the footage of CCTV retrieved from the area.