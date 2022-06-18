Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars break into Ram Darbar departmental shore, decamp with 2.4 lakh
chandigarh news

Burglars break into Ram Darbar departmental shore, decamp with 2.4 lakh

Police said that an attempt was also made to break into two other shops in Ram Darbar that were located nearby
A group of burglars broke into a Ram Darbar departmental shore and decamped with 2.4 lakh. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly breaking into a departmental store in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, on Thursday night and stealing 2.4 lakh.

The complainant, Puneet of Zirakpur, said he got a call from the owner of a milk dairy informing him that the shutter of his shop was half open at around 5.30 am on Friday morning. When he reached the shop and found 2.4 lakh missing.

Police said that an attempt was also made to break into two nearby shops — Krishna Medical Hall and Sandeep Kiryana. The accused managed to break the lock of the medical store, but could not break open the shutter.

A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station and authorities are scanning the footage of CCTV retrieved from the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP