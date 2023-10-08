Burglars decamp with cash, jewellery worth 50 lakh from locked house

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 09, 2023 05:10 AM IST

A gang of burglars targeted a locked house in Vijay Nagar and decamped with 15,000 cash and gold jewellery worth 50 lakh in Vijay Nagar.

Vikas Kaushal, a transporter, said that he and his family had gone to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to pay the last rites of their grandmother. On Saturday he received a call from a neighbour, who informed that the main gate of the house was broken open. He reached home on Sunday and found the house was ransacked.

Kaushal added that CCTV camera installed in the house captured a man executing burglary.

Inspector Lovedeep Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said that the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The police scanned the CCTV cameras in which one of the accused was captured entering the house.

