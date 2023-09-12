News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars make off with 6 lakh from locked factory in Chandigarh

Burglars make off with 6 lakh from locked factory in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 12, 2023 03:38 AM IST

Before fleeing, the burglars also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras on the premises of the factory in an attempt to impede police probe

In yet another theft at a locked factory, burglars made off with 6 lakh in cash and copper wires from a factory in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Sunday night.

Chandigarh police have lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Chandigarh police have lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Before fleeing, the thieves also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras on the premises in an attempt to impede police probe.

Maman Chand, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, in his complaint to the police, said he had locked his factory, RK Enterprises, around 9.30 pm on Sunday and returned home.

Just 45 minutes later, he received a call from a worker that the lock of the small door of the factory’s main shutter was broken. Chand said he rushed back to the factory and realised there had been a theft. Apart from copper wires, the thieves stole 6 lakh in cash from the drawers of his table.

Sector 31 police have lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On August 15, 24 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and a cheque book were stolen from a factory in Industrial Area while it was closed for Independence Day holiday.

Police had cracked the case two weeks later with the arrest of three habitual offenders, two aged 19 and one aged 20.

