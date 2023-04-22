Ludhiana: Burglars steal 100 kv power transformer from Sahnewal

A gang of burglars stole a 100 kv transformer of the Punjab state power corporation limited (PSPCL) from Natt village. An FIR under section 379 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. (iStock)

The Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Friday and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of assistant executive engineer, sub-division Sahnewal.

In his complaint, the PSPCL official stated that residents of Natt village and surrounding villages reported an unscheduled power cut. The PSPCL sent a team to find the reason behind the power outage.

When the team reached the village, they found that the 100 kv transformer weighing around 750 kgs installed in the village was missing. They their office and later police were informed.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.

The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the village and surrounding areas to trace the accused.

According to the police official, stealing a transformer is not an easy task and the burglars might have used a crane to lift the transformer and a mini truck to take it away.

According to PSPCL officials, the department had shifted the electricity supply to another transformer and resumed the service in the village. The burglars could have stolen the transformer for oil and metal.