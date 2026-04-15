An FIR was registered on Tuesday against unidentified miscreants for targeting a municipal corporation store situated at LIG flats in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, where they damaged a tractor and decamped with electrical wiring.

Burglars strike MC store in Ludhiana, damage tractor, decamp with wires

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The case was lodged at Division No 7 police station following a complaint by civic body officials after the incident came to light during a routine visit to the premises.

According to XEN Baljinder Singh, the MC’s operation and maintenance cell maintains a store at the LIG flats. On March 15, a group of unidentified persons broke into the facility and attempted to remove the battery of a tractor parked inside. While they failed in their attempt, they vandalised the vehicle’s wiring.

The accused also targeted a 40HP sludge motor kept in the store and stole nearly 30 metres of 16 mm electrical wire connected to it, Singh said.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Gurpreet Kaur said a case under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against unknown persons. “CCTV footage from the areas are being examined to ascertain the identity of the accused,” she said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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