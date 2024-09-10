Burglars target house of former ADC, 2 neighbours in Ludhiana’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar

A gang of burglars targeted three houses in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, including the house of a retired administrative officer, and decamped with expensive clothes and silver utensils. The accused did not spare the temple established in one of the houses and stole silver idols too. The family came to know about the thefts in the morning when they found the houses were ransacked. Suresh Kumar, an industrialist, of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, found that the burglars had targeted the house of his neighbours Ajay Sood, who also served as additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in the city and a businessman Honey Jain. (HT Photo)

On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Suresh Kumar, an industrialist, of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar. Suresh Kumar stated that he came to know about the burglary on Monday morning when he woke up. He was shocked to see the house was ransacked and clothes were missing. When he checked, he found that the burglars barged into the house after scaling the compound wall.

He immediately alerted the police. Meanwhile, he found that the burglars had targeted the house of his neighbours Ajay Sood, who also served as additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in the city and a businessman Honey Jain. The burglars have stolen clothes and silver utensils from the house of Ajay Sood. They stole silver idols from the temple established on the first floor of the house of Honey Jain.

ASI Naveen Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house), 331(4) (house-trespass) and 3(5) (two or more people work together to commit a crime) BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused.