Burglars target locked house in Mohali, steal gold jewellery, 30,000

Burglars targeted a locked house in Phase 7, making away with gold jewellery worth ₹6 lakh and around ₹30,000.

Burglars stole gold jewellery and ₹ 30,000 from a locked house in Mohali. (HT File)

The complainant told police that she and her family had left town on November 24 and returned to a burgled home.She added that their maid was housekeeping, but was not home at the time of the incident.

On being informed, police initiated an investigation. They are scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television cameras installed at the house. The recording showed two burglars entering the house after scaling side wall. They entered the house with ease as the door was unlocked, broke open the cupboard and stole the valuables and cash.

The burglars made away with a set of gold earrings, three diamond rings, a gold necklace and bracelet.

A case under sections 380 (theft), 454 (trespassing) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mator police station against the unidentified thieves.

