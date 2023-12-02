Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglars target locked house in Mohali, steal gold jewellery, 30,000

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 02, 2023 11:14 AM IST

The burglars made away with a set of gold earrings, three diamond rings, a gold necklace and bracelet from the Mohali home

Burglars targeted a locked house in Phase 7, making away with gold jewellery worth 6 lakh and around 30,000.

The complainant told police that she and her family had left town on November 24 and returned to a burgled home.She added that their maid was housekeeping, but was not home at the time of the incident.

On being informed, police initiated an investigation. They are scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television cameras installed at the house. The recording showed two burglars entering the house after scaling side wall. They entered the house with ease as the door was unlocked, broke open the cupboard and stole the valuables and cash.

The burglars made away with a set of gold earrings, three diamond rings, a gold necklace and bracelet.

A case under sections 380 (theft), 454 (trespassing) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mator police station against the unidentified thieves.

