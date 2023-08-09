Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / P’kula club owner approaches police over threat calls

P’kula club owner approaches police over threat calls

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 09, 2023 01:54 AM IST

A zero first information report under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered in police station of Sector 7, Panchkula, and the same was forwarded to Mohali police

A day after an FIR was registered on the complaint of Kalka-based businessman for allegedly receiving threat messages and calls from someone claiming to be the brother of gangster Goldy Brar, an owner of a club in Sector 8, Panckhula, approached the police regarding a similar threat call.

The caller, who claimed to be gangster Goldy Brar from Canada, said that he has details of Sharma as well as his family. (HT)
This is the second such case registered by Panchkula police in the past two days. In his complaint, Anuj Sharma of Dhakoli, told the police that he operates club Almas in Sector 8. On July 30, at about 9.30 pm he recieved a WhatsApp call from an international number asking for monthly protection money. The caller threatened to shoot him in case of non compliance. The caller, who claimed to be gangster Goldy Brar from Canada, said that he has details of Sharma as well as his family. Sharma alleged that for the last two days a grey coloured car with tinted glasses was even following him.

