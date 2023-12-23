By Dec 2024, Chandigarh will be ready to implement new criminal laws: Amit Shah

Two days after the Lok Sabha passed three new criminal justice bills to replace the colonial Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that by December 2024, all Union Territories including Chandigarh, will have systems in place to implement these laws. From left: UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Union home minister Amit Shah and mayor Anup Gupta at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

“By December next year, the UTs of our nation will have all the necessary infrastructure, software, trained human resources, and completely computerised courts to readily implement the new laws,” said Shah who was in Chandigarh to inaugurate projects worth ₹368 crore.

The projects, located in various parts of the city, were virtually inaugurated from Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET).

Speaking at the event, Shah said, “The three new landmark bills will create a complete leakproof judicial system and our system should prepare to accept these latest technologies. Necessary infrastructure should be created with all facilities, ranging from connectivity to hardware, so that the scheduled languages could communicate and connect with each other,” said Shah.

Shah also conducted a meeting with top officials of Chandigarh police, including director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, at Centre for Cyber Operations and Security (CenCOPS) in Sector 18, which he inaugurated, and directed the police to prepare a roadmap to implement the new laws.

“A detailed time-bound programme will be made to prepare Chandigarh for the full implementation of these laws, Shah added.

Projects inaugurated by Shah

The projects inaugurated by Shah include an extension of the Himalaya Boys hostel in Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, sewage treatment plant at Diggian, augmentation of the existing STP Plant at Raipur Kalan, augmentation of the existing STP plant at Raipur Khurd, extension of workshop block in Central Polytechnic (diploma wing) in CCET, engineering department in Sector 26, construction of administrative block-C in CCET-26 (degree wing), engineering department, 192 T-II, houses the engineering department and extension of the Government Middle School, Palsora, Sector 56. He also laid the foundation stone of the sewerage treatment plant-cum-effluent treatment plant, engineering department, Government High School at Sarangpur, and Government High School at Karsan.

The Union minister also handed over appointment letters to 744 newly-recruited police personnel – ASIs and constables.

Sidelights

Lauds city’s beat system

Shah lauded the beat system in city, stating that Chandigarh had successfully revived it and the police of the other states have also been following the city’s pattern. He also spoke about how “hackathons” are good platform to help youngsters use their knowledge to solve the problems of the country.

MP Kher conspicuous by her absence

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher was conspicuous by her absence at Shah’s event. In attendance were Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and mayor Anup Gupta, representing the city and BJP.

‘Need good advisor’: Purohit to Shah

In his welcome speech, Banwarilal Purohit requested Shah to appoint a new UT adviser. “There is no shortage of officers in Chandigarh. There are sufficient officers and they are working well. We just want the best, effective adviser for the city, please send us one.” Former UT adviser Dharam Pal had retired on October 31, and since then, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has not finalised his successor. Purohit also said that Chandigarh officers are working hard to clear the mountain of garbage from Dadumajra and all legacy waste will be bio-mined in 2024.

Protesting Cong activists detained

Over 100 Congress activists, including Chandigarh party president HS Lucky, was detained by the police on Friday while they were protesting the arbitrary suspension of 145 MPs belonging to the opposition parties in Lok Sabha. The workers were released in the evening after Shah’s flight took off to Delhi.