By-poll for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on May 10

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the dates for the by-elections to four Parliamentary constituencies including the Jalandhar Lok Sabha, which will go to polls on May 10.

ECI announced the dates for the by-elections to four Parliamentary constituencies including the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. (HT File)

The constituency fell vacant after the sitting Congress member of Parliament (MP) Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 76, died of a heart attack while taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

As per the schedule announced by ECI, candidates can file nomination for the seat by April 20. Scrutiny of candidature will be held on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

The result will be declared on May 13.

Congress has already declared Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary as its candidate for the election, while other parties are yet to come forward with names.