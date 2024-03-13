CAA aimed at destroying secular fabric of India: J&K Opposition leaders

Leaders of various political parties have expressed concern over the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said it was aimed to destroy secular fabric of country and target Muslims living in India. Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that even today, the Bharatiya Janata Party was wedded to concept of two-nation theory.

“77 years after partition, BJP is still wedded to the concept of two nation theory of Hindu Mahasabha . To further their agenda they have thus implemented CAA to create another partition among our people . This sudden urgency in its implementation despite the case being pending in honourable SC , is a desperate attempt to divert attention from its all round failures and engage people in hate politics. Appeal all communities especially Muslims not to walk into their trap,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on micro-blogging platform X.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah termed CAA notification as Ramzan “gift” for the Muslims of the country.

“The CAA was passed in 2019 just few days ahead of announcement for Lok Sabha polls. In 2024, the notification of CAA makes it clear that BJP wants to exploit religious card in the parliament elections,” he said.

The former J&K chief minister said that Muslims of the country have always been on the target of BJP.

“In CAA, only Muslims have been targeted. BJP has been playing this type of politics for a long time. I am surprised that BJP was claiming to win 400 Lok Sabha seats and claiming that after Ram Mandir, they can never lose elections. But they must have a feeling that they (BJP) are weak and now are trying to take advantage of new weapons. For Muslims of country, this CAA is Ramzan gift from the BJP. We are very much disappointed on the notification of the CAA,” he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI Marxist) general secretary MY Tarigami said that the CAA was against the Constitution of India.

“The foundation of our Constitution is based on secular values and there is no discrimination on the basis of religion or area. The citizenship amendment bill is right of every citizen irrespective of caste, colour and area or background. Faith has no role in this. Our constitution has made it clear that our country is secular and democratic country,” Tarigami said.

He added that secular democracy is the foundation of Constitution of India.

“Unfortunately, the BJP is trying to target secular fabric and communal harmony of our country. What happened in J&K is part of that BJP’s plan. CAA is aimed at targeting the minorities in the country,” Tarigami said.

He added that the law, which is divisive, has been deliberately brought at the time of polls. “We have been opposing it and will continue to do so as it’s against values of our country,” he added.

Oppn unaware of CAA’s benefits: Altaf Thakur

However, BJP’s state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the Mehbooba Mufti was feeling the jolts of CAA as she looked totally unaware of its benefits and applicability.

“Her statement is totally misguiding and yet again part of her divisive politics. People are aware and wise enough as to what for CAA move has been taken. No place for politics of hate in J&K,” the BJP spokesperson said.