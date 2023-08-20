Cab, auto drivers call off strike after Chandigarh admn’s assurance

On hunger strike since August 10, the Cab Auto Union Front called off the stir on Saturday after assurance from senior officials of the UT administration that they will look into their demands.

In support of their demands, two members of the front had been on hunger strike at the Sector 25 ground for the past nine days, while hundreds of front members had halted cab and auto-rickshaw services in solidarity, causing major inconvenience to passengers. (HT Photo)

Union president Inderbhan Singh said senior officials of the UT transport department met them at the dharna site and agreed to look into most of their demands, including safety of cab drivers, and illegal plying of bike and car taxis.

Public advised caution

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said the UT administration had granted aggregator licence to only two companies, namely Ola and Uber, to provide cab services in Chandigarh.

The firms have been directed that the fare for plying in Chandigarh should not exceed ₹34 per km for any segment of vehicle, as previously fixed.

The administration has advised the general public to only board cabs having yellow commercial number plates through these two companies for their safety.

It has also been advised not to hire cabs or bikes having private registration numbers (white plate), failing which strict legal action will be taken against the driver as well as passengers.

If any cab operator overcharges, the State Transport Authority office should be immediately contacted via phone at 0172-270-0159 or e-mail at “sta18-chd@nic.in”.

Panic buttons are also installed in commercial cabs that can be pressed in emergency. If any cab operator takes wrong or lengthy route, commuter may press the panic button and call police helpline 112 immediately.

