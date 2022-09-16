Cabinet meet: Himachal to name one college library in each district after Dr Ambedkar

Seen as a bid to strengthen its vote bank amongst the Scheduled Caste electorate, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Thursday decided to rename the library of one college in every district as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar District Library as a mark of respect for the founder of the Constitution.

The state cabinet in its meeting held here today under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed its gratitude towards the Centre especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the national leadership of the BJP for according Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district which was pending since 1967.

The Cabinet decided to make part-time panchayat chowkidars who have completed 12 years of continuous service as daily wager panchayat employees.

The cabinet decided to upgrade the temporary police post Ladbharol in Mandi district to the police station along with the creation and filling up of eight posts of different categories.

It also decided to upgrade Police Post Pandoh in Mandi district to police station along with the creation and filling up of eight posts of different categories.

It also decided to create a new sub divisional office (civil) at Sunni in Shimla district to facilitate the people of the area.

The cabinet gave its nod to create a new development block office at Ramshahar in Solan district along with the creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories.

It decided to issue a letter of intent in favour of M/s Cider Mills Private Limited at Lakhawati village, Chopal, in Shimla district for setting up of fruits-based winery plant.

It decided to open new primary schools at village Bhatiyota in GP Chanju, education block Kalhel, at village Burilla in GP Sasaurgarh education block Kalhel and GPS Khandeerka in GP Kuther, education block Kiyani in Churah assembly constituency of district Chamba.

The cabinet gave its nod to open new primary school at village Kandi in GP Gopalpur, education block Banjar in district Kullu.

It also gave its consent to re-open primary schools in village Sunog in GP Shiva, at village Behlla in GP Behlla education block Sataun in Paonta Sahib assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

It decided to open a new primary school at Bhaliyari in GP Khani in education block Seraj –II of district Mandi.

It also decided to open a new primary school at Saroot in GP Mashiyar in education block Banjar in district Kullu.

The cabinet decided to open a new primary school in village Gawah-Badi in GP Rast, education block Shillai in Shillai assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

It decided to upgrade veterinary dispensary Suliali and veterinary dispensary Kherian in the Nurpur Vidhan Sabha area of district Kangra to veterinary hospitals along with the creation and filling up of three posts each to man these hospitals.

It also decided to open a new veterinary hospital at Jachh in Kangra along with five posts of different categories.

The cabinet decided to open a new forest division (wildlife) at Janjehli, district Mandi along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts of different categories.

It gave its nod to open new courts of civil judge at Padhar and Dharampur in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of 13 posts each of different categories for these courts.

It also gave its consent to create and fill up 13 posts of different categories in the newly opened Police Station Brahmpukhar in Bilaspur.

It also decided for creation and establishment of state fund for control of drug abuse. The Cabinet decided to create 10 posts of superintendents Grade-I in 10 offices of the chief medical officers of the state.