Cabinet meeting: Fast-track NRI courts to come up in 6 districts

To facilitate non-resident Indians (NRIs), the Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of special fast-track NRI courts in six districts. These courts will be set up at Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Moga and Ludhiana.

The cabinet also gave nod to a policy for optimum utilisation of land reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS). As per this, scattered land pockets in various colonies will be monetised and the funds received from such sale will be utilised for the benefit of EWS. For this, 1,500 acres will be acquired across the state.

The state development authorities will be authorised to plan these scattered land pockets at their level to cater to the needs of the end user in such a way that would generate reasonable revenue for the department by way of auctioning of these sites.

Infra devp in townships

The cabinet also gave nod to policy to optimally utilise the external development charges (EDC) collected by various development authorities from promoters who develop their projects under PAPRA Act. As per this policy, 50% of the EDC collected from promoters will be utilised for development of infrastructure within the periphery of the colony or township whereas the remaining 50% will be utilised by the government for development of major projects in the state.

The cabinet also gave a go-ahead to amnesty policy for the allottees who were not able to deposit the money against the plot/land allotted to them by PUDA and other Special Development Authorities.

Hike in aid for acid attack victims

The cabinet decided to rename the scheme for financial assistance to acid victims as the Punjab Financial Assistance to Acid Victims Scheme of 2024, thereby including the males and transgenders victims in the scheme besides increasing the financial assistance of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 a month.

The cabinet also gave a greenlight for enhancing the monthly honorarium of the rural chowkidars from the existing ₹1,250 to ₹1,500.

Rental housing policy

The cabinet also gave a go-ahead in rental housing accommodation policy 2018 which stipulates that rental housing accommodation projects shall also be permissible in institutional zones of Master Plans (except Mohali, Chandigarh and New Chandigarh). Construction to house 1,000 students, instead of the existing limit of 500, will be allowed on one acres. For students and senior citizens, equivalent car space (ECS) for two-wheelers per three persons will be allowed.

Renewable energy

To promote renewable sources of energy for agriculture purposes, the cabinet also gave go-ahead for launching a pilot project to install 200 solar pumps for agriculture purposes. The cabinet, while reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to give free power to farmers, said that 90% funding for this project will be done by the Punjab government.

The Cabinet also approved setting up an ultra-modern bio methanation plant in the industrial city.

Paddy straw-based boilers

It also gave consent to give ₹1-crore capital subsidy on setting up of new paddy straw-based boilers and ₹50 lakh for upgrading the existing plant. This will help in supplementing the income of the farmers of the state by proper disposal of the paddy straw.