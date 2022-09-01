Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
Despite a single linear source of power at the 66 KV Bhabat gird of Zirakpur resulting in a 50-hour power cut in June this year, PSPCL has failed to take any corrective action, leaving residents in the lurch. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division. A backup source means that when one supply line fails, an alternate source feeds the substation to avoid power disruption.
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said.
Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
The area is part of Mohali master plan of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), under which an underground electrical system has been envisaged.
Also, the 220 KV kharar sub-station and 66 KV Gillco substation are overloaded, resulting in rotational power cuts.
Executive engineer of Kharar division, Aman Gupta, said, “They was an attempt to sabotage the supply by stealing the underground cables and our men were working all night to restore power supply.”
Satwinder Singh Sehmbi, superintending engineer of Ropar, said, “We have proposed a new 20 mega volt ampere (MVA) transformer at Gillco to reduce load on the existing sub stations and it will be installed before next summers.”
Kamaldeep Singh Tiwana, a resident of Kharar said, “Despite repeated reminders to officials concerned to upgrade basic infrastructure, they have not come up with a backup power source . It was a harrowing night for residents amid the sultry weather. Kharar is worst effected during summers every year.”
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
-
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
-
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
-
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
