Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cache of arms, ammo recovered from gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s accomplices, 6 held
chandigarh news

Cache of arms, ammo recovered from gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s accomplices, 6 held

Six people were arrested on Friday for helping gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his three aides, who are wanted for the killing of two assistant sub-inspectors, evade arrest
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Ludhiana, India –May 21, 2021 : Weapons recovered from the accused arrested by Jagraon Police on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo Hindustan Times)

Six people were arrested on Friday for helping gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his three aides, who are wanted for the killing of two assistant sub-inspectors, evade arrest.

Two of the accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky and Ramanpreet Kaur alias Raman, were arrested from Boparai Gate, while Satpal Kaur, Gagandeep Singh alias Nanna, Jaspreet Singh and Nanakchand Singh alias Dholu were arrested from Sahauli village, said senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal.

A cache of ammunition, illegal weapons, a car, fake vehicle registration certificates and other documents were recovered from their possession, indicating that they had been proving shelter, vehicles, weapons and assorted aid to the fugitives. Police have already arrested Satpal Kaur alias Noni, the wife of one of Bhullar’s absconding aides Darshan Singh.

Cache of arms, ammo recovered from gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s accomplices, 6 held

The SSP said the accused had been arrested under Sections 212 (harbouring an offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused have been remanded five days in police custody. The gangster and his three aides had murdered two ASIs in New Grain Market of Jagraon on May 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP