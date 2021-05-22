Cache of arms, ammo recovered from gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s accomplices, 6 held

Six people were arrested on Friday for helping gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his three aides, who are wanted for the killing of two assistant sub-inspectors, evade arrest.

Two of the accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky and Ramanpreet Kaur alias Raman, were arrested from Boparai Gate, while Satpal Kaur, Gagandeep Singh alias Nanna, Jaspreet Singh and Nanakchand Singh alias Dholu were arrested from Sahauli village, said senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal.

A cache of ammunition, illegal weapons, a car, fake vehicle registration certificates and other documents were recovered from their possession, indicating that they had been proving shelter, vehicles, weapons and assorted aid to the fugitives. Police have already arrested Satpal Kaur alias Noni, the wife of one of Bhullar’s absconding aides Darshan Singh.

The SSP said the accused had been arrested under Sections 212 (harbouring an offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused have been remanded five days in police custody. The gangster and his three aides had murdered two ASIs in New Grain Market of Jagraon on May 15.