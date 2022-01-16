Call 1075: Chandigarh sets up 24x7 Covid control room at GMSH-16

The Chandigarh administration on Saturday set up a control room with the helpline number 1075 at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors, interns and other support staff will remain available round the clock to facilitate Covid-19 patients and citizens in general in view of the pandemic.

“Citizens can call on the helpline number 1075 any time to get details on any Covid-related issue, including vaccination, medical oxygen, home isolation and ambulance. The staff on duty will answer the queries of the caller and try to close the matter to the satisfaction of the caller. In case the control room is unable to settle the matter and there is a need to refer the matter to other sections, such as the Rapid Response Team (RRT), the department concerned will itself call the people to answer their queries,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

Garg said that in case of any emergency, the team will rush to the caller, without losing any time. Dr Paramjit Singh, deputy medical superintendent (GMSH-16), will closely monitor the functioning of the control room round the clock and resolve all the related issues.

“Considering that 98% of the infected patients are in home isolation, we need to give special focus on their care,” said Garg. “Facilities should be enhanced to reduce unnecessary rush toward hospitals, which will help in reserving beds for serious patients. RRT teams have been directed to make calls to all those isolated on the day of getting their details. Minimum 10% of such calls should be video calls to inspire more confidence in the patient. The RRT will give the emergency contact numbers to the patients. Each of the RRT team will be provided a desktop computer or laptop immediately.”

Health secy asks PGIMER to ensure coordination

Since data from the PGIMER mostly differs from that of the UT health department, the health secretary asked the premier institute to ensure proper coordination in the time of crisis.

“Since the data of Chandigarh includes details of PGIMER, and all the reporting of data to the Union government is done by the health department, there is a need to have better coordination. The director, PGIMER, is directed to depute some senior officers as nodal person to coordinate with the UT health department. All the requisite details should be provided timely in the prescribed formats to avoid delay in compilation and submission of reports to authorities,” said Garg.