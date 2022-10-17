Campaigning draws to a close at Panjab University, code of conduct effected

The week-long high-voltage campaigning for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections concluded on Sunday.

The October 18 elections will see eight students, including two female candidates, vying for the post of president in the PU student council whose last term ended in 2020. Ever since, elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic during which the varsity had switched to virtual classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the code of conduct now coming into effect, student bodies will not be allowed to hold rallies/gatherings or even flaunt stickers and posters on Monday before polling on Tuesday. The Chandigarh Police also took out a flag march on the campus around 5 pm.

Since the announcement of polls on October 10, various student bodies pulled out all stops over the past week to secure the coveted posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary in the campus council.

PU Polls: Here’s what the student bodies are promising

Campaigning passed off largely peacefully, apart from few squabbles between some student outfits. But despite a bar on their presence by the administration, outsiders continued to walk shoulder to shoulder with student leaders canvassing for support, much to the chagrin of students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several hostellers were also fined ₹5,000 each for hosting outsiders amid the campaigning. SUVs after SUVs rolling into the Sector 14 and 25 campuses also threw traffic into disarray, despite presence of police.

With eight candidates contesting for the president’s post, the stage has been set for one of the fiercest competitions in recent years — given that only half the number of candidates were in contention in the last elections in 2019, while the numbers for 2018 and 2017 also remained low at six and four, respectively.

A neck and neck fight is expected between the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) that will be making its debut in PU elections this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its maiden outing itself, CYSS, the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, has drawn prominent faces from other student bodies, including Panjab University Students’ Union’s (PUSU) Nishant Kaushal, who was elected the campus president in 2016.

While three candidates are in the fray for the post of vice-president, four are contesting for the secretary’s post and six for joint secretary. Notably, PUSU will be contesting on all four posts after 19 years.

Nearly 15,000 students will be eligible to vote on Tuesday. The polling will start at 9.30 am and counting of votes will be held from 2 pm onwards.

Most student outfits have chosen to fly solo in the elections this year, with only two alliances being announced so far. While ABVP will contest the elections jointly with Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), Himachal Pradesh Students’ Union (HPSU) and Himachal Students’ Union (HIMSU); CYSS has forged an alliance with the Indian Students’ Association (ISA), Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH) and Gandhi Group Students’ Union (GGSU).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}