PU polls returning after 2 yrs: Here’s what the student bodies are promising

Campaigning for the Panjab University student council elections came to a close on Sunday with student bodies making a host of promises to woo the students who will seal the candidates’ fate on October 18:

NSUI: Placement cell in all departments

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has focused its campaign on establishment of placement cells in every department, besides introduction of technically advanced lecture halls and night food courts on both south and north campuses. The student wing of the Indian National Congress is also assuring to pursue 24x7 opening of all storeys of AC Joshi library, a long-pending demand of students, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, for which multiple protests have also been held. Installation of washing machines in all hostels and student representation in the grievance cell of departments are among other assurances of the union.

CYSS: Right to speak in senate, syndicate

PU campus greenhorn Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti promises it will get students the right to speak in the PU senate and syndicate, and transparency in hostel allocation. It also aims to strengthen campus placements and push for recruitment of more permanent faculty members in various departments. Student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, it has also based its campaign on addressing mass reappears in various departments, and renovation and beautification of the Student Centre, besides provision of affordable and quality food in all mess and canteens on the university campus.

PSU-Lalkaar: Mother tongue as medium of education

For Punjab Students’ Union (PSU)-Lalkaar, “mother tongue as the medium of education, examination and thesis” is its campaign’s slogan. Construction of new hostels, and transparent and online hostel allocation are also among the key issues listed in its manifesto. The student body has also campaigned against fee hikes and for recruitment of regular teachers to fill vacant posts. It has also given its voice to more e-rickshaws on the campus, and better infrastructure and maintenance at hostels.

ABVP: Heritage status for PU

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has centred its campaign on seeking heritage status for Panjab University and reduction in fee, besides recruitments for vacant faculty posts. The student body has also promised to seek disabled-friendly provisions in the university’s infrastructure.

SFS: No fee hike

Hike in course and examination fee is the central part of the Students For Society’s (SFS) campaign. Its election manifesto also includes restoration of online hostel portals and transparent hostel allocation. It, too, has included appointment of regular teachers in the university in its manifesto. The student body is also for no-profit-no-loss cooperative messes in varsity hostels.

SOI: More security on campus

Enhanced security, more smart bikes throughout the campus and increase in hostel allotment and its transparency are among the key issues on Students’ Organisation of India (SOI) manifesto. The body has also been campaigning for better infrastructure on PU’s south campus, and hygiene in departmental canteens and hostel messes.

PUSU: Complete ban on plastic use

For Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU), a complete ban on use of plastic, bringing down mandatory attendance to 50%, digital classrooms throughout the campus and a student feedback system are the key issues that it will pursue. PUSU, which is contesting from all four posts of PUCSC after 19 years, has also listed disabled-friendly ramps, regulation of rates at Student Centre and a library on the south campus on its manifesto.

SATH: Smart teaching and learning

Contesting the PUCSC elections for the first time, SATH has stressed on smart teaching and learning on the campus as part of its campaign. Its assurances include student representation in the senate and sanitary napkins in all girls’ washrooms across the campus. It has also campaigned for establishment of new reading halls in both north and south campuses.

