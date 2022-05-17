Canada-Amritsar direct flight plan gets another push
: The long-pending demand for direct flights between Amritsar and Canada has got another boost with Punjab-origin Canadian MP Ruby Sahota taking up the matter in the Canadian parliament recently.
The FlyAmritsar Initiative, a global civil society advocacy campaign for connecting Amritsar airport to destinations around the world, has welcomed Sahota ‘s efforts, saying direct flights would immensely benefit the Punjabi diaspora.
In a joint statement on Monday, Anantdeep Singh Dhillon, convener North America-Canada, Sameep Singh Gumtala (USA), global convener, and Mohit Dhanju, spokesperson-Canada of the FlyAmritsar Initiative, thanked Sahota for hosting a constructive meeting with senior executives from Air Canada and inviting initiative members to interact with the senior officials of the airline.
“We are now more hopeful than ever that either Air Canada or Air India will launch these direct flights in the near future,” Dhillon said.
This is for the first time the demand has been taken up strongly by the representatives from both Liberal and Conservative parties at a Federal level and also came up during the talks between Canadian minister of transport Omar Alghabra and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 4 during the latter’s visit to Canada.
MP Sahota, representing Brampton North, raised the issue in the Canadian parliament on May 9 and requested minister Alghabra for an update on government’s position about the flights issue.
Minister Alghabra acknowledged and replied saying that the issue has now also been taken up with the Indian civil aviation minister.
The advocacy efforts for flights between Canada and Amritsar got further push this year with a parliamentary petition introduced in Canadian House of Commons by FlyAmritsar Spokesperson Dhanju that was sponsored by Conservative MP Brad Vis from Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon.
“The petition received an overwhelming response from the Punjabi diaspora in Canada with over 14,160 signatures received online and thousands other signing the paper petition within a short span of 30 days. Later, MP Vis also spoke in the Canadian parliament for government assistance in advocating for a direct flight to Amritsar,” said Gumtala.
CIDCO MD assures to resolve water woes in Kharghar, Taloja by May 31
Following regular complaints of water scarcity in Kharghar and Taloja areas, CIDCO Sanjay Mukherjee has assured, through his tweets, that the scarcity would be resolved by May 31. This is the deadline for the work of pressure conduit at Hetwane Dam to provide 30MLD of water that also is the current deficit attributed by CIDCO. Mukherjee chose to address the issue of water scarcity in Kharghar-Taloja belt on Sunday through his 20-odd tweets.
Cong to launch state-wide campaign against AAP govt
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress will soon launch a state-wide programme to remind the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of its promises from which it has backed out completely. After presiding over a meeting of mayors and their deputies from across the state, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that people are angry and annoyed as this government is doing nothing except hollow talk.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds, in the state departments of local government and police. The CM said that out of the 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. The CM said the state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.
Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper
A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh. The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop. After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj's family members rushed him to the hospital.
Ambala’s 1857 War Memorial to have Red Fort museum’s technology
The under-construction Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial) dedicated to the first war of independence in 1857, being set up on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, is set to feature the state-of-the-art technology being used at the Red Fort museum in New Delhi. The war memorial, which is being set up at a cost of ₹300 crore on 22 acres, is the largest such covered structure in the country.
